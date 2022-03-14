Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells 7,428 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAN traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 1,973,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $60,287,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $43,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.