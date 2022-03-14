Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells 7,428 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PLAN traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 1,973,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $60,287,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $43,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Anaplan (Get Rating)
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
