Insider Selling: GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Sells 80,500 Shares of Stock

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$36,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.06 million and a PE ratio of -18.48.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

About GoviEx Uranium (Get Rating)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.