Insider Selling: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HPK traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. 170,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.