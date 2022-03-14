Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. 231,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,848. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.33. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
