Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.51. 231,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,848. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.33. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

