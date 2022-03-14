Insider Selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ltd. Enervest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00.

MGY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.