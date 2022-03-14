Insider Selling: NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Sells 1,563 Shares of Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $939.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

