Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 3,575 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Knox sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $17,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.