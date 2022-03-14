Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Chairman Sells 966 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. 230,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.