Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting C$116.48. 38,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,371. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$117.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

