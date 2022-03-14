Insider Selling: Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Sells 800,000 Shares of Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider David Vilensky sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$88,000.00 ($64,233.58).
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.
Vonex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.