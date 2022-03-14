Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISIG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

