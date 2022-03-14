Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading 7.3% Higher

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.27 and last traded at $93.27. 4,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

