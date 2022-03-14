Insured Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,403.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $440,307.29 and approximately $6,403.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,872,363 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

