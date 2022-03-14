Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$182.67, with a volume of 171489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$185.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Cormark increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$174.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$32.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

