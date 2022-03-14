Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

