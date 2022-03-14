Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ LINK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.
