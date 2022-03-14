International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,771,233 shares.The stock last traded at $118.14 and had previously closed at $121.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 446,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,334 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

