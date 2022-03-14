Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Tops $114.10 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $114.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044148 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,473,719 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

