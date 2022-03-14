Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.93%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

