Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.27.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $10,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $273.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

