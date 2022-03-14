Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $275.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average of $331.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

