Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Purchases $14,900.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) VP Anthony Laplaca acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 937,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,960. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invacare by 10.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 858,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invacare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

