Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $37.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.
