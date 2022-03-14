Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.