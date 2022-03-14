Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 209,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.