Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 209,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

