Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $40.91. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 1,933 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,342,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,779,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 210,719 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

