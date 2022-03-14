Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXA stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $78.45.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

