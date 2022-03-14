Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

