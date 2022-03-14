Invesco Ltd. Acquires 31,539 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in agilon health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in agilon health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.38. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.