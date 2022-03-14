Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,772,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,058,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

