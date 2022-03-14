Invesco Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Waterstone Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.