Invesco Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

