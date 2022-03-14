Invesco Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Public Education worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

