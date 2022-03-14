Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.05 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.