Invesco Ltd. Invests $1.69 Million in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYMD opened at $3.43 on Monday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

