Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Clearside Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

