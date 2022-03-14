Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $933.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

