Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Saul Centers worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

