Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 237,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.