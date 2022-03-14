Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 237,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.