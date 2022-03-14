Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.22% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.