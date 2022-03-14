Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 192,296 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $50.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 145,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.