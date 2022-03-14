Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 14th (ACRX, AIOSF, BBVA, BCE, CCH, CCHGY, CLZNY, COCO, CVX, IPG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 14th:
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($24.90) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.76).
Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.
WPP (LON:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,475 ($19.33).
WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
