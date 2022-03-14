Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (ALO, BMW, BN, CSLT, GALT, LEG, LOV, ORN, RIO, SMBK)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 14th:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €111.00 ($120.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €66.00 ($71.74) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €144.00 ($156.52) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €143.80 ($156.30) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

