Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 14th (ALO, BMW, BN, CSLT, GALT, LEG, LOV, ORN, RIO, SMBK)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €111.00 ($120.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN)

was given a €66.00 ($71.74) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €144.00 ($156.52) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €143.80 ($156.30) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

