Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Codexis (CDXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) recently:

3/2/2022 – Codexis is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

2/25/2022 – Codexis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/4/2022 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CDXS stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $417,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Codexis by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $1,747,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

