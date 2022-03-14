Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL):

3/8/2022 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

2/25/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2022 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $54.00.

1/25/2022 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

