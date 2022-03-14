Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NovaGold Resources (NG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: NG) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2022 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. "

2/7/2022 – NovaGold Resources was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,530 shares of company stock worth $1,315,978. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

