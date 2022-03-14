Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spin Master (TOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spin Master (TSE: TOY) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

3/1/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

2/1/2022 – Spin Master had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$42.00 on Monday. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$34.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.28.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

