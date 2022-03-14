ION (ION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $135.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 80.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. ION has a market capitalization of $832,665.70 and approximately $135.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded up 221.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00170119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00360917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007693 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,711,615 coins and its circulating supply is 13,811,615 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

