Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.23

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 117281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 77,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

