IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $110.80

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.80, but opened at $105.06. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 2,117 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

