IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,533 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 4.76% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.93.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.