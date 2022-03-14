IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,533 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 4.76% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

